Russia, Iran, Turkey back participation of Syrian rebels at Geneva talks

Russia, Iran and Turkey, sponsors of peace talks between Syrian rebels and Damascus, on Tuesday backed the armed opposition’s participation in U.N.-hosted negotiations in Geneva next month.

The countries “support the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the next round of negotiations” under U.N. auspices in Geneva on February 8, 2017, said a final statement read by Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov after talks in Astana.