International

Rajapaksa to oppose new Constitution

Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa accused his successor Maithripala Sirisena of trying to appease the minority Tamil community by promising devolution of powers, saying he will oppose the “fraudulent” new Constitution.

“What did they [the Sirisena government] say... they said powers of the presidency will be reduced and Parliament would be strengthened,” Mr. Rajapaksa said while addressing a public rally on Friday.

“We will oppose this fraudulent new Constitution,” he said, adding that the large gathering at his rally was an indication that people did not want a new Constitution. “The motive of the new Constitution is to appease the Tamil minority in their quest for political independence,” he said

Referring to the military defeat of LTTE in 2009, Mr. Rajapaksa said, “We have to safeguard our victory.”

The government aims to replace the existing 1978 Constitution with a new one while accommodating Tamil demand for devolution of powers to the respective regions. Reports from six sub-committees, comprising members from all political parties, are to be referred to the main steering committee.

Earlier this month, the Tamil National Alliance had said that it will not be a part of the ongoing Constitution-making process if the government abandons the idea of finding a political solution to the Tamil issue and more devolution is not considered.

The government expects the new Constitution to address the demand of Tamil minorities for political recognition. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:48:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Rajapaksa-to-oppose-new-Constitution/article17109559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY