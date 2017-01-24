Pakistan tests 2,200-km range surface-to-surface missile

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted the first flight test of long range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ababeel. It claimed that the missile has the capability to carry nuclear warheads and engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars.

An official statement by the military said the test was successful and that the missile has a maximum range of 2,200 Km. “The missile is capable of delivering multiple warheads, using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesman Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

He said the development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment and that it will further reinforce deterrence. Prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff congratulated the team involved and the armed forces on this achievement.

On January 9, Pakistan had conducted a test-firing of submarine-launched cruise missile “Babur-3”, having a range of 450 Km.

Babur-3 test

In an obvious reference to India, officials said a second strike capability gives Pakistan the option of a ‘measured response’ to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in the neighbourhood.

Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of cruise missile Babur-2, which was successfully tested in December.

It incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including under water controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching System.

It also features terrain-hugging and sea-skimming flight capabilities that will enable it evade hostile radars.