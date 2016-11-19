Pakistan claims downing of Indian drone

The Pakistan Army on Saturday claimed to have shot down an Indian drone which it alleged had “intruded” into Pakistani territory across the LoC.

“Indian quadcopter has been shot down by Pakistani troops at 1645 (hrs), fell in Pak territory & taken over by Pak troops,” Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Asim Bajwa tweeted.

He claimed the drone had “intruded 60 metres into the Pakistan side of LoC” and its debris “fell near Agahi Post in Rakhchakri Sector”.

There have been a whopping 286 incidents of firing and shelling along the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops that have resulted in the death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 29, 2016 after the Uri terror attack.