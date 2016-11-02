Pak. suspends Nickelodeon over ‘Hindi content’

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the country’s media regulator, has suspended the licence of U.S.-based Nickelodeon channel for airing cartoons dubbed in Hindi. The move comes after it decided to enforce a complete ban on television and radio content from India amid bilateral tensions.

“PEMRA has decided to suspend licence of Nickelodeon for showing cartoon dubbed in Hindi. The channel violated the October 19 decision by PEMRA which banned showing Indian contents,” it said in a statement.

The authority had announced on October 19 that any satellite channel would face bans over screening of Indian content. This was aimed at enforcing a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television channels and FM radio stations. The statement issued by PEMRA on Monday said that all distribution networks have been informed about the suspension of Nickelodeon channels. The decision will come into effect immediately.

ARY Communications is the channel’s landing rights holder in Pakistan.

The move is largely seen as a tit-for-tat move after a similar action by some channels and the entertainment industry in India against content and artistes from Pakistan.