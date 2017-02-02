International

Pak forces arrest 16 members of Qatar Emir’s entourage

An advance party of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (in the picture) ignored Pakistan troops’s signal to stop at their post in the restive Balochistan province. They were arrested and their vehicles seized.   | Photo Credit: AFP

After they broke the barrier of a checkpoint in the restive Balochistan province

Pakistani security forces have arrested 16 members of an entourage of the Emir of Qatar for breaking the barrier of a checkpoint in the troubled Balochistan province, official sources said on Thursday.

An advance party of Qatar’s ruler, which was going to Mashkeel for making arrangements of hunting the houbara bustard, ignored Levies personnel’s signal to stop at their post and tried to escape by breaking the barrier in the Galngoor area of Noshki district, they said.

“The security personnel chased them and detained 16 people travelling in four vehicles,” one source said.

Vehicles seized

The Levies also seized the four vehicles, he said, adding that the arrested members include three Bangladeshis and 13 Pakistanis.

The ruler of Qatar is expected to arrive in the area for hunting in a few days.

There is much resentment among the local populace in the Balochistan over the central government giving special permission and licenxes to rulers from the Gulf states to come and hunt the Houbara Bustard, a rare species whose meat is much sought after because of its aphrodisiac powers.

Last December, a team of hunters led by a prince from United Arab Emirates was attacked by unknown men in the Guchak area of Panjgur in the province.

The team of hunters led by Prince Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Guchak to hunt the Houbara bustard when they came under attack.

