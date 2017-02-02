No restrictions on H-1B, says Trump donor

The India-US relations would be the best ever under Mr. Trump and the new administration had no plan to issue an executive order to curtail H-1B visas that benefitted Indian skilled workers, said Shalabh Shalli Kumar, Indian American donor and supporter of U.S President Donald Trump.

Mr. Kumar has said, on the contrary, there will be much more demand for skilled professionals when American economy begins to grow at a higher rate under the new President.

Hindu Americans are targets of “radical Islamic terrorists” twice over, he said supporting the recent travel ban by the U.S. on seven Muslim-majority countries. “The terrorists target Hindus and Americans,” he said, calling for an indefinite suspension of the refugees programme.

Indian-American for envoy?

The founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition said he would prefer an Indian American with knowledge and experience of both countries to be the U.S ambassador to India, without ruling himself out as a potential candidate.

Addressing a news conference, Mr. Kumar refused to discuss the possibility of him being appointed. “No comments on that” he said, while adding that he would open to taking up any responsibility in order to improve bilateral relations.

Trump charity money not disbursed

Mr. Kumar said an RHC charity event attended by Mr. Trump in October 2016 raised $250000 but the money is yet to be disbursed. The even as billed as fund raising for victims of terror. “We are in the process of identifying beneficiaries,” Mr. Kumar said.