No executive order on H-1B on cards: Shalabh Kumar

The Trump administration has no plans of issuing an executive order to curtail H-1B visas, said prominent Indian-American Trump supporter and Republican Hindu Coalition president Shalabh ‘Shalli’ Kumar.

On the contrary, he said, there will be more demand for skilled professionals as the American economy begins to grow at a higher rate under the new President.

Supporting the recent travel ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, Mr. Kumar said Hindu-Americans are targets of “radical Islamic terrorists” twice over. “The terrorists target Hindus and Americans,” he said.

He said he would prefer an Indian-American with knowledge and experience to be the next Ambassador to India, without ruling himself out as a potential candidate.

Refusing to discuss the possibility of him being appointed, Mr. Kumar said he would be open to taking up any responsibility in order to improve bilateral relations.