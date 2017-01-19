Nikki Haley echoes Trump’s criticism of UN

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s pick for UN Ambassador, echoed his condemnation of the world body and pledged to push for reforms at her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, but broke from him on some foreign policy issues, including Russia. Ms. Haley faced tough questioning from some members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about her lack of diplomatic experience.

She seconded criticism of the UN by Mr. Trump and many of their fellow Republicans, especially for what she termed its “bias” against Israel, including a Security Council resolution last month that the United States declined to veto.

Promising to work with Congress to push for reforms at the world body, Ms. Haley said: “The American people see the UN’s mistreatment of Israel, its failure to prevent the North Korean nuclear threat, its waste and corruption, and they are fed up.”

But she praised some UN work, including food programmes, efforts to alleviate AIDS and some peacekeeping missions. She also broke from Mr. Trump’s praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said she considered Russian actions in Syria such as bombing hospitals “war crimes”, condemned its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and said she would oppose easing sanctions until Moscow changes. — Reuters