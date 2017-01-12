International

Nawaz Sharif slams Imran Khan and his party

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan and some other opposition leaders, saying he is sick of their “lies and wrong allegations”.

“They speak lies [about me and my family] on daily basis.

They even don’t have a break of a day or two in a week. They talk about those things which even do not exist,” Mr. Sharif said while addressing a function in Narowal district, some 80km from Lahore.

“I am sick of their lies and wrong allegations,” he said, referring to Mr. Khan and some members of his party.

The Premier further said, “these politicians want to stop us from working on the progress” of the country.

“But they will not [get] success in their plan,” he said, referring to mud slinging by some PTI leaders on daily basis over the Panamagate scandal.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing the Panamagate case in which the children of Mr. Sharif are accused of having off shore holdings and money laundering.

The Premier further said his government has changed the destiny of the country.

“Compare Pakistan with the Pakistan of 2013 when the country was facing numerous challenges including terrorism and load shedding. We have overcome the Jinn of terrorism and electricity load shedding,” he said, adding that Pakistan will be free of load shedding in 2018.

