Myanmar drafts bill to criminalise gang rape, domestic violence

Myanmar’s government is drafting a law that could see men jailed for up to seven years for getting a woman pregnant but not marrying her, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The provision is part of tough new legislation designed to strengthen women’s rights as the country opens up after half a century of military rule.

Capital offence

Director of the social welfare department Naw Tha Wah said the new law would criminalise domestic violence for the first time and make gang-rape a capital offence.

“We are now drafting a bill to protect women and prevent violence against them,” Naw Tha Wah told AFP.

If passed in Parliament, the law would also carry a penalty of up to five years in prison for any man who refuses to marry a woman after they have lived together, and up to seven if she is pregnant.

There are currently no laws to prevent domestic violence against women or combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

The penal code includes some provisions against rape, although that does not cover husbands who abuse their wives unless they are under the age of 13. — AFP