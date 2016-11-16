Michigan man threatens to set hijab-wearing woman on fire

A Muslim woman in the U.S. was approached by an unidentified man who yelled at her and threatened to set her on fire if she did not remove her hijab, prompting police to probe the hate crime incident.
“The case is being investigated as a hate crime,” Diane Brown of the University of Michigan’s Public Safety Department was quoted as saying by the New York Daily News. A woman reported that an unknown man approached and yelled at her, making references to her religion and told her to remove her hijab in Ann Arbor in Michigan last week. The woman, who was not named, complied and left the area, officials said.
The suspect remains on the run and is described to be in his 20s or 30s, with an unkempt appearance and athletic build, police said. Police also reported the man to be intoxicated. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had a connection with the woman. The Ann Arbor Police Department did not respond to a request for comment, but it’s actively investigating the incident, according to campus officials. Last week, a Muslim high-school teacher was told to hang herself with her headscarf in a handwritten anonymous note she received in her classroom.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, believes the surge in Islamophobia could be attributed to Donald Trump’s victory.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor