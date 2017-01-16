Kerry visits his ex-Vietnam war foe

Viet Cong veteran Vo Ban Tam remembers the first time he crossed paths with John Kerry on the banks on the Bay Hap river, a day that ended in bloodshed.

Almost a half-century later, the now 70-year-old Mekong Delta shrimp farmer locked eyes with the U.S. Secretary of State on Saturday and they warmly grasped hands in mutual respect. Mr. Kerry returned to the Vietnam waterway at the end of a visit to the Communist nation, less than a week before he was to leave office, searching for the spot where he won a Silver Star for bravery as a young U.S. Navy lieutenant.

Guerilla warfare

On February 28, 1969, as the skipper of Swift Boat PCF-94, Mr. Kerry was patrolling when Vo Ban Tam’s unit launched an ambush.

The plan, the Vietnamese guerilla told his former adversary on Saturday, was to use rifle and grenade fire to lure the heavily-armed American craft into range of a shoulder-held rocket launcher.

This tactic had paid off for the Viet Cong in the past but on this day Mr. Kerry made a dramatic decision, deliberately beaching his boat then storming ashore to pursue the operator.

Grabbing an M-16 rifle the then 26-year-old chased down the guerilla and shot him dead, saving his crew from a counter-attack.

Vo Ban Tam remembered the dead man, 24-year-old Ba Thanh, as a respected member of the Viet Cong’s main force in Ca Mau province, trained to use the prized launcher.

Mr. Kerry had never before learned the name of the man he shot. During his unsuccessful 2004 White House campaign, opponents tarnished his war record by claiming he killed a teenager.

But U.S. officials preparing for Mr. Kerry’s visit tracked down Vo Ban Tam and his account confirmed Mr. Kerry’s memory that his slain adversary was an adult.

Mr. Kerry returned from Vietnam later in 1969. Despite holding Silver and Bronze stars for valour and three Purple Hearts for being wounded in action, he became a prominent anti-war activist.