John Kerry makes appeal to save the climate

In an oblique reference to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said that some issues look a bit different while holding office than they are while being on the campaign trail and that those who were ignoring climate change would realise its importance soon.

Mr. Kerry was addressing the media here on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit that has been conducting its business under the shadows of the U.S. presidential election results. Mr. Trump’s belief that climate change is a hoax and his vows to pull America out of the treaty has been the source of much uncertainty and anxiety for negotiators attending the summit.

Refusing to speculate or comment on what the future course of action on climate under the new administration in the U.S. might be, Mr. Kerry said that the markets would achieve what governments wouldn’t. He pointed to the huge strides made in renewable and wind energy in America, and said, “The energy curve is bending towards sustainability.”

In a passionate speech that lasted close to an hour, Mr. Kerry recalled his visits to Antarctica and Greenland and said that scientific evidence was overwhelming that climate change was indeed taking place and urged policymakers in the U.S. and elsewhere to take this growing body of scientific evidence into consideration while making plans.

“We are not on a pre-ordained path to disaster. This is about choices. It’s well within our powers to stop the climate catastrophe from happening,” he said, adding, “There is no magic wand to put the melting ice sheets back in Antarctica.”