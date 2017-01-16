International

Istanbul nightclub attack involved an intelligence organisation: deputy PM

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus (R) attends the funeral of police officer Erdem Ozcelik who was killed in bomb attacks outside the Vodafone Stadium in Besiktas on December 10 in Basaksehir Samlar mosque on December 12, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus (R) attends the funeral of police officer Erdem Ozcelik who was killed in bomb attacks outside the Vodafone Stadium in Besiktas on December 10 in Basaksehir Samlar mosque on December 12, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey.   | Photo Credit: Kursat Bayhan

The mass shooting at an Istanbulnightclub on New Year's Eve was carried out professionally with the involvement of an intelligence organisation, Turkish DeputyPrime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

“It appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organisation's act, but there was also an intelligence organisation involved. It was an extremely planned and organised act,” Mr. Kurtulmus said during an interview with broadcaster AHaber.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 39 people were killed, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

