Iraq’s 'peshmerga' storm Bashiqa town near Mosul

Closing-in: Peshmerga forces in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, on Monday. — PHOTO: REUTERS

In Bashiqa, some 15 km from Mosul, the first waves of a 2,000-strong peshmerga force entered the town on foot and in armoured vehicles or Humvees.

Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga forces stormed an Islamic State (IS)-held town northeast of Mosul on Monday, trying to clear a pocket of militants outside the city while Iraqi troops wage a fierce urban war with the jihadists in its eastern neighbourhoods.

As the operation against IS’s Iraqi stronghold entered its fourth week, fighters across the border launched an offensive in the Syrian half of the jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate, targeting its base in the city of Raqqa.

An alliance of U.S.-backed Kurdish and Arab groups launched the campaign for Raqqa, where Islamic State has been dug in for nearly three years, with an assault on territory about 50 km to the north which they have dubbed Euphrates Anger.

In eastern districts of Mosul, which Iraqi special forces broke into last week, officers say jihadists melted into the population, ambushing and isolating troops in what the special forces spokesman called the world’s “toughest urban warfare”.

