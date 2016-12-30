Indian youth murdered in NZ; Swaraj helps family to bring body

After a 26-year-old youth from Sirsa in Haryana was stabbed to death allegedly by a girl in New Zealand last week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has now stepped in to help his family bring back home his mortal remains.

Ms. Swaraj has directed the Indian High Commission in New Zealand to help the family of deceased Hardeep Singh, after they reached out to her on Twitter.

“Deol family — Rania (Sirsa) : I hv seen news report and given instructions to our High Commissioner in New Zealand,” the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

According to Mr. Hardeep’s grandfather Baldev Singh Deol, he had gone to New Zealand on a student visa to pursue a course in hotel management.

According to reports in New Zealand media, Hardeep suffered serious injuries during an assault on Christmas (Sunday last) at Cashmere house. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Local police said a 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, adding the charge was likely to be replaced with a murder charge.

They said the inquiry has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The Minister, who is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant on December 10, is known for her prompt response to Indians who are in distress abroad, many of whom approach her through Twitter for help.