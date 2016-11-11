Indian aggression may lead to strategic miscalculation: Pakistan

Pakistan on Friday briefed Head of Missions of P5 countries on the alleged Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, saying the use of “heavy weaponry” by the Indian Army threatens peace and stability and may lead to a “strategic miscalculation”.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry provided details to the ambassadors of China, France, Russian, UK and USA, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, about unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations by the “Indian occupation Forces” in the past two months, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Mr. Chaudhry expressed grave concern over the increased frequency and duration of indiscriminate firing from the Indian side, deliberate targeting of villages and civilian populated areas, resulting in the death of 26 civilians and injuring 107 others, said FO.

The Foreign Secretary also alleged that the Indian side was resorting to such heavy weaponry use after a gap of 13 years.

“Pakistan has been compelled to respond but with maximum restraint. The Armed Forces of Pakistan gave a befitting response,” FO quoted Mr. Chaudhry as saying.

He expressed apprehension that Indian actions, which constituted a threat for the maintenance of peace and security, may lead to a “strategic miscalculation”.

He said India was also not cooperating with the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOGIP).

The Heads of Missions assured that they would convey Pakistan’s concern to their respective capitals, the FO statement said.