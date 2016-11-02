IS documents reveal rules on beards, prayers and sex slaves

Islamic State (IS) documents and posters, obtained in villages captured by Iraqi forces, highlight a tight and comprehensive system of rules by the militants — the rules covering aspects like beard length, prayers and even sex slaves.

The documents and other materials were found by Reuters in offices used by the group until a few days ago. Members of the Iraqi forces told Reuters the documents originated from IS, although this could not be independently verified.

Iraqi security forces and Kurdish peshmerga fighters have seized several villages and towns during an offensive against the northern city of Mosul, IS’s last stronghold in the country.

Slick, colourful posters, pamphlets and documents highlight IS’s intense focus on dictating what it called proper Islamic behaviour for the citizens of its caliphate.

Violations of its rules meant punishment such as public whipping or being hauled off to Mosul for execution, according to several villagers who recently escaped from IS areas.

A green wallet-size insert lays out guidelines for how to pray properly.It shows a young boy undertaking ablutions. “Wash your feet from the direction of your toes down to your heels,” it said.

A five-page pamphlet with pictures of gold bracelets, diamond rings and wheat on the front spelled out instructions on how to give alms, an obligation under Islam. Failure to do so would mean a penalty.

In the village of Shura, where seven Islamic State suicide bombers were recently shot dead as they rushed towards Iraqi forces, militants kept meticulous records of who had given alms. Entries showed whether an individual owned gold, property or a car. Monthly salaries were also noted.

IS’s inclination to codify its system of rule extended to what it called the spoils of war. A pink and red pamphlet includes 32 questions and answers on how to deal with female captives.

A senior IS cleric has the authority to distribute women captives among its fighters, it said. “Non-Muslim women can be taken as concubines,” according to the leaflet.

Militants can own two sisters as concubines but only have sex with one. “Pre-pubescent girls can be taken as concubines. You cannot have penetrative sex but you can still enjoy them,” the leaflet added.

One question in the pamphlet asks whether a group of militants can share a concubine. The answer: only a single owner can sleep with a concubine.

After blazing through northern Iraq, Islamic State took hundreds of women from the Yazidi minority as sex slaves.

Under Islamic State’s rules, women were required to largely stay at home or wear head-to-toe black coverings if they ventured out. Men wore short pants which were deemed Islamic along with beards of appropriate length.

One of the pamphlets even defines a beard as “hair that grows on your face and your cheeks”.

There were few forms of entertainment under the IS, which banned the Internet and music along with cell phones.

A ban on satellite dishes deprived Iraqis of news of the outside world.

In a huge slick poster, entitled “Why I Should Destroy My Dish”, the jihadists provided 20 reasons, revolving mostly around the immorality of satellite television programmes.

Reason 8: “Because satellite channels show stories of love and naked women and inappropriate language.”

Reason 10: “Because satellite channels normalise men being effeminate and sissies.”