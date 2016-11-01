Hillary’s election will mire US govt. in constitutional crisis: Trump

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stepped up his attack on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, claiming that she is likely to be investigated for long and her election would mire the US government in a constitutional crisis.

“Hillary is likely to be under investigation for a very long time,” Mr. Trump said during series of election rallies in Michigan.

He made the remarks in the context of the FBI reopening the investigations against Ms. Clinton’s email scandal, less than 11 days before the presidential election.

The 70-year-old business tycoon said one of Ms. Clinton’s longtime supporters, a top Democratic Pollster, Doug Schoen, is now totally withdrawing his support.

He wrote an article entitled ‘I’m a Democrat, I worked for Bill Clinton, but I can’t vote for Hillary’, Mr. Trump said.

“Schoen writes: ‘I am now convinced that we will be facing the very real possibility of a constitutional crisis with many dimensions and deleterious consequences should Secretary Clinton win the election. Schoen warns that if Hillary is elected, she would be under protracted criminal investigation — and probably a trial of a sitting President,” Mr. Trump said.

“The investigation will last for years, a trial will probably start, nothing will get done, and our country will continue to suffer,” he said.

“She is unfit and unqualified to be President, and her election would mire our government and our country in a constitutional crisis we cannot afford. We need to be going to work for the American people — we can’t do that with Hillary in the White House trying to avoid prosecution,” Mr. Trump warned.

He said Clinton’s corruption was a “threat to democracy” and asserted that the only way to save democracy was to get out and vote by the millions.

“The Clinton crime spree ends on November 8,” he said.

Noting that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Ms. Clinton and discovered another 650,000 emails, he alleged that the former Secretary of State lied under oath when she said she turned over all of her work-related emails.

“Just one more lie out of so many. This is the biggest scandal since Watergate. Hillary wants to blame everyone else for her mounting legal troubles, but she has brought this all onto herself. Hillary is the one who set-up an illegal private email server in a closet to shield her criminal activity,” he alleged.

“Hillary is the one who engaged in a corrupt Pay-For-Play scheme at the State Department — and now there are 5 FBI probes into the Clinton Foundation and their pay-for-play activities. Hillary is the one who sent and received classified information on an insecure server, putting the safety of the American people under threat,” he said.