Haley sworn in as the new UN Ambassador

Nikki Haley was on Wednesday sworn-in as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, becoming the first Indian American to serve on a Cabinet rank position in any U.S. presidential administration.

Ms. Haley (45), former South Carolina Governor, was sworn in by Vice-President Mike Pence. She was on Tuesday approved overwhelmingly by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with wide bipartisan support.

She is the first woman to be confirmed to Mr. Trump’s Cabinet.

While nominating her, Mr. Trump had said, “Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her State and our country. “She is also a proven deal-maker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage,” he had said. — PTI