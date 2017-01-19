International

Gambia leader’s term extended by 3 months

Gambian legislators voted to extend President Yahya Jammeh’s term by three months, just hours before his mandate was set to expire, state television reported on Wednesday. As tourists were evacuated, regional countries prepared for a possible military intervention.

Political crisis

The President-elect has vowed to take office on Thursday regardless of whether Mr. Jammeh leaves. “Our future starts tomorrow,” Adama Barrow was quoted as saying in a tweet, adding that his supporters made history when they elected him in December. Mr. Barrow is currently in neighbouring Senegal for his safety, and it was not clear how the inauguration would take place.

In a sign of mounting international pressure, Nigeria confirmed a warship was heading toward Gambia for “training” as regional countries prepared to intervene, if necessary, after diplomatic efforts failed to persuade Mr. Jammeh to step down.

Troop deployments

As the crisis deepened, more than 1,000, mainly British and Dutch, tourists began leaving the tiny West African nation on specially chartered flights. Hundreds streamed into the airport, seeking information on departures.

On Tuesday, Mr. Jammeh declared a three-month state of emergency as he seeks to stay in power despite losing elections. He has challenged the results, citing voting irregularities, and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to send in troops to make him leave.

Nigeria said it is contributing 200 troops to the standby force for Gambia. Already 11 pilots, 11 crew members and 80 “supporting troops” have been deployed. Senegal and Ghana also are contributing to the force. Gambia, a country of 1.9 million people, is estimated to have just 900 troops. — AP

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:44:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Gambia-leader%E2%80%99s-term-extended-by-3-months/article17058461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY