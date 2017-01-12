International

France restricts travel for minors over jihadi trip fears

People gather around a makeshift memorial at the bottom of the Marianne statue on Place de la Republique in Paris on November 13, 2016 as France marked the first anniversary of the Paris attacks. From Sunday, children in France will not be allowed to leave the country without their parents’ permission -- a move aimed at preventing radicalisation of minors.

After years of complaints from radicalised teens who left to join extremist groups.

The French government has quietly backtracked on a policy that allows children to leave the country without their parents’ permission, after years of complaints from families of radicalised teens who left to join extremist groups.

The new rules requiring parental permission go into effect from Sunday, five years after the government lifted the restriction with little fanfare, citing a need to streamline bureaucracy.

At the time, the war in Syria was picking up and France became Europe’s largest source of recruits in the war zone, notably for the Islamic State group. Families said they were blind-sided when their teenage sons and daughters were allowed to pass through border control with no questions asked and even leave Europe’s passport-free zone for Turkey.

“We have to do everything we can to prevent minors from going into the terrorist zone,” lawmaker Patrick Hetzel told France 3.

To critics, it is ‘far too late’

But critics say the reversal comes far too late.

Samia Maktouf, a lawyer for two families that sued the government over their teenagers’ departures for Syria, has called for this policy shift for years.

“Unfortunately, they’re taking action rather late,” she told The Associated Press. “Four hundred French minors are now at the gates of Hell.”

