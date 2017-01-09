Florida airport shooter faces death penalty

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, on Saturday, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. authorities have charged the Iraq War veteran accused of shooting five people dead and wounding six at a Florida airport with federal crimes that could carry the death penalty.

The Justice Department on Saturday charged Esteban Santiago (26) with firearms offences and carrying out an act of violence when he opened fire at the busy Fort Lauderdale airport. Santiago, who had earlier shown signs of “erratic behaviour”, arrived on Friday on a flight from Alaska.

At baggage claim he retrieved a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition that he had declared and stowed inside his checked luggage, then allegedly loaded the weapon while in a bathroom and opened fire in the crowded baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Once his ammunition was exhausted, Santiago lay on the floor with his arms and legs spread out and peacefully surrendered when a sheriff deputy approached him, witnesses quoted in U.S. media said.

The hail of bullets sent thousands scrambling for safety and shut down the airport, a major gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, for about 16 hours.

If convicted of the charges Santiago could face the death penalty or life in prison, U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said in a statement.

Motive still not clear

FBI special agent George Piro said agents were looking into the motives for the attack, including “continuing to look at the terrorism angle”. Mr. Piro said Santiago appeared to be acting alone and that “every indication” is that he followed rules in flying with the weapon.

Santiago is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday.

A former member of the Puerto Rico and Alaska National Guard, Santiago served in Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011. He ended his service in August.

On November 7, Santiago walked into the FBI’s office in Anchorage, Alaska and complained that his mind was being controlled by national intelligence agencies, which were forcing him to watch Islamic State (IS) jihadist videos, authorities said. This “erratic behaviour” led agents to contact local police, who took him for a mental health evaluation,Mr. Piro said. Anchorage police chief Christopher Tolley said Santiago came to the FBI office with a loaded magazine, but left his gun and newborn child in his car.

Police took Santiago’s weapon for safekeeping at the time, but he was able to reclaim it on December 8.

Mr. Tolley said it was unclear if that gun was used in the airport rampage. — AFP