International

East Timor plans to restart border talks with Australia

East Timor plans to negotiate a larger share of the oil and gas wealth in the seabed between the impoverished Southeast Asian nation and Australia by restarting talks on a maritime boundary.

East Timor and Australia said in a joint statement on Monday that the tiny half-island country plans to give its wealthy neighbor three months’ notice that a bilateral treaty on sharing Timor Sea oil and gas will be terminated. That 2006 treaty also suspended negotiations on a maritime boundary for 50 years.

Deakin University expert on Southeast Asia Damien Kingsbury says that by reverting to a 2002 treaty, East Timor hopes to restart negotiations and persuade Australia to accept a boundary midway between the countries.

Australia maintains that the border should extend beyond it large continental shelf.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 8, 2020 5:47:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/East-Timor-plans-to-restart-border-talks-with-Australia/article17012477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY