Donald Trump victory sets off protests in California, Oregon

Donald Trump’s victory set off protests by hundreds of people on California college campuses and in Oregon.
Police says at least 500 people swarmed on streets in and around UCLA early Wednesday morning, some shouting anti-Trump expletives.
There were no immediate arrests.
Smaller demonstrations were held at University of California campuses and neighbourhoods in Berkeley, Irvine and Davis and at San Jose State.
In Oakland, more than 100 protesters took to downtown streets. KNTV-TV reported that protesters burned a Trump effigy, smashed windows of the Oakland Tribune newsroom and set tires and trash on fire.
The California Highway Patrol says a woman was struck by a car during the protest and severely injured.
In Oregon, dozens of people blocked traffic in downtown Portland and forced a delay for trains on two light rail lines.
