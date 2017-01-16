International

Dhaka court sentences 26 to death over abduction, murder

A file photo of of protest demonstration by members of Amnesty International demanding abolition of death penalty.

A file photo of of protest demonstration by members of Amnesty International demanding abolition of death penalty.   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A Bangladesh court sentenced 26 people, including three senior officers from the country's elite security force, to death on Monday after convicting them of murdering seven people who were abducted outside a cricket stadium.

The bodies of the victims were found floating in a river in April 2014, three days after witnesses reported seeing them being bundled into an unmarked van outside the stadium in the central city of Narayanganj.

District and Sessions Judge Syed Enayet Hossain convicted all 35 accused in the case which has gripped Bangladesh, including 25 members of the elite Rapid Action Battalion force, lawyers said. Twenty-six were sentenced to death by hanging.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:03:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Dhaka-court-sentences-26-to-death-over-abduction-murder/article17044371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY