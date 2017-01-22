International

Dalai Lama hopes President Trump, Putin will work for peace

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama addresses an interactive session of FLO in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Dalai Lama said he hopes that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace.

The exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists said the world needed leaders with compassion. He made the remarks on Saturday at a programme in New Delhi organised by the women’s chapter of an industry group, according to the press statement.

The Dalai Lama had said in Mongolia in November that he had “no worries” about Mr. Trump’s election as U.S. President and looked forward to meeting him after he took office. Mr. Trump was inaugurated on Friday.

The Dalai Lama has met former U.S. presidents, including four meetings with Barack Obama. Such meetings anger Beijing, which accuses the Tibetan leader of trying to split Tibet from China. The Dalai Lama says he simply wants a higher degree of autonomy under Chinese rule.

The Dalai Lama has been based in India’s northern hill town of Dharmsala since fleeing Tibet during an abortive uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.

