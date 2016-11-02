International

Cyberattacks from Russia pose growing threat, says MI5 chief

Russia is pushing its foreign policy in increasingly aggressive ways, including cyberattacks and espionage, posing a growing threat to Britain and the rest of Europe, the head of Britain’s internal intelligence agency MI5 has said.

MI5 Director General Andrew Parker said Russia had been a covert threat for decades, but what differed now from the Cold War-era was that there were more and more methods available for it to pursue its anti-Western agenda.

‘Moscow into espionage’

“It [Russia] is using its whole range of state organs and powers to push its foreign policy abroad in increasingly aggressive ways, involving propaganda, espionage, subversion and cyberattacks. Russia is at work across Europe and in the U.K. today,” he told The Guardian. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr. Parker’s words “do not correspond to reality”.

Mr. Hammond, at a technology conference in London, outlined Britain’s strategy to boost its cybersecurity defences, part of a previously announced 1.9 billion-pound ($2.3 billion) plan.

He said the government would strengthen its defences against attacks to protect its services and the economy, and would encourage industry to do the same to prevent cyberattacks.

He said the targets of Russia’s covert activities in Britain included military secrets, industrial projects, economic information and government and foreign policy.

