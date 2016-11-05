Clinton Foundation admits to receiving donation from Qatar

The Clinton Foundation has confirmed it accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar while Hillary Clinton was U.S. Secretary of State without informing the State Department, even though she had promised to let the agency review new or significantly increased support from foreign governments.

Qatari officials pledged the money in 2011 to mark the 65th birthday of Bill Clinton and sought to him in person the following year to present him the cheque, according to an e-mail from a foundation official to Ms. Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, released by WikiLeaks. Ms. Clinton signed an ethics agreement governing the foundation in order to become Secretary of State in 2009.

If a new foreign government wished to donate or if an existing foreign-government donor, such as Qatar, wanted to “increase materially” its support of ongoing programmes, shepromised that the State Department’s ethics official would be notified and given a chance to raise concerns.

Clinton Foundation officials last month had declined to confirm the Qatar donation. In response to additional questions, a foundation spokesman, Brian Cookstra, this week had said that it accepted the $1 million gift from Qatar, but added that this did not amount to a “material increase” in the Gulf country’s support for the charity. — Reuters