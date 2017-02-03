China to send top official to Pakistan for counter-terror talks

Playing down reports that it was behind the detention of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafeez Saeed, China said on Friday that it was sending a top official to Pakistan for talks on counter-terrorism amid mounting pressure on Islamabad from India, Afghanistan and the United States to rein in militant groups.

Vice-Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping will visit Pakistan for talks on counter-terrorism, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here while replying to a question whether the talks would include a discussion on militant groups in Pakistan and concerns of Afghanistan and India.

While Mr. Lu did not provide any details, Mr. Cheng is expected to be in Islamabad from February 6 to 9.

Guarded reply

Mr. Lu also gave a guarded reply to a question whether China was behind Pakistan’s sudden move to detain JuD chief and the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind.

While Saeed’s house arrest was attributed to ward off pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, some Pakistani media reports said pressure from China prompted Islamabad to act against Saeed.

Mr. Lu said: “For a long time, Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifices on counter-terrorism.”

“China supports the independent strategies made by Pakistan in counter-terrorism and engage in international cooperation on counter-terrorism,” he said hinting that Saeed’s detention was Pakistan’s own decision.

“China supports international cooperation on counter-terrorism. We consistently maintain that such cooperation should be based on mutual respect,” he said.

Summit on OBOR project

China is set to host a major international summit in May this year on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, a multi-billion dollar initiative to revive Silk Road. China wants maximum participation including from India and the U.S.

Mr. Lu said leaders of 20 countries expressed interests to attend the conference but gave no details.

More than 100 countries and international organisation gave their support for OBOR project and over 40 countries and international organisations signed agreements or letters of intent to join it, Mr. Lu said.

Officials say besides Mr. Trump, China was also keen on the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China’s double standards

But the Sino-Indian relations were bogged down by China blocking India’s move to ban Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations like Saeed.

China also blocked India’s bid for membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Over Azhar’s issue, China also faced allegations from India of double standards in fighting terrorism.

Officials say it is to be seen how much of these issues would figure in China-Pakistan counter-terror talks.

Also China is investing vast sums of money into the $46-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of the OBOR over which India has raised objections as it passed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Uyghur issue

China was also concerned about stepped-up terror attack in its Muslim Uyghur majority Xinjiang province, which is also the starting point for OBOR.

Chinese and Pakistani border guards have been holding joint patrols to curb infiltration.

The Afghan government too has raised strong pitch against Pakistan’s reluctance to crackdown on the Haqqani network which is creating havoc in Afghanistan, scuttling all moves to restore peace in the war-torn country.