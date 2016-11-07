International

China passes law to block Hong Kong independence

Demonstrators being pepper-sprayed by police during a protest against what they called Beijing’s interference over local politics and the rule of law, in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday.

Demonstrators being pepper-sprayed by police during a protest against what they called Beijing’s interference over local politics and the rule of law, in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday.  

To effectively bar recently elected lawmakers Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung from taking office in Hong Kong’s legislature

China’s top legislative body passed an act on Monday to effectively bar the recently elected lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, and Baggio Leung from taking office in Hong Kong’s legislature.

A spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement hailing the adoption of an interpretation of Basic Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) as “absolutely necessary” and timely, Xinhua news reported.

China’s top legislature adopted an interpretation to Article 104 that “demonstrates the central government’s firm determination and will in opposing ‘Hong Kong independence’,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the interpretation “safeguards the authority of the Basic Law and the rule of law in Hong Kong” and “complies with the common aspiration of the entire Chinese people, including the compatriots in Hong Kong.”

Protests

Hong Kong police had fired pepper spray at protestors throwing bottles and road cones in clashes near China’s representative office on Sunday night where activists had gathered to demonstrate against Beijing’s attempts to stop a fledgling independence movement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:41:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/China-passes-law-to-block-Hong-Kong-independence/article16439228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY