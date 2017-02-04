International

China lashes out at Mattis remarks on East China Sea islands

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada pose for a photo prior to their meeting at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, on Saturday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada pose for a photo prior to their meeting at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called on the U.S. to cease “making wrong remarks” over the issue.

China says the U.S. is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk following remarks by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that an island group China claims falls under the U.S.—Japan mutual defense treaty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called on the U.S. to cease “making wrong remarks” over the issue. Mr. Lu reasserted China’s claim of sovereignty over the tiny uninhabited islands, known in Japanese as the Senkaku and Chinese as Diaoyu.

In a statement posted to the ministry’s website, Mr. Lu said the U.S. should avoid complicating the issue and “bringing instability to the regional situation.”

The U.S. Department of Defense quoted Mattis as telling Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting on Friday that their mutual defense treaty applied to all areas under Japanese administration, including the islands.

