China begins first freight train service to London

China has begun its first freighttrain service to London from Yiwu, a famed wholesale market townin the eastern province of Zhejiang, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The train will travel for 18 days over more than 7,500 miles(12,000 km) to reach Britain from China, Xinhua said. It willpass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany,Belgium and France before arriving in London.
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron raised some eyebrows with allies by pitching Britain as the pre-eminentgateway to the West for investment from China and proposing to make London the main international trading centre for offshore yuan.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said the relationship with China remains “golden” as she seeks to bring in billions of dollars in Chinese investment as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor