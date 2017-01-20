International

China’s economy slows down to 6.7% — lowest in 26 years

China’s economy -- the second largest in the world -- has slowed down from 6.9% in 2015 to 6.7% in 2016.

China’s economy -- the second largest in the world -- has slowed down from 6.9% in 2015 to 6.7% in 2016.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Still within the government’s target range of 6.5% to 7% set for the year.

China’s economy, the world’s second largest, grew 6.7% year on year in 2016, the slowest pace of growth in 26 years but still within the government’s target range set for the year, official data showed on Friday.

Growth in the fourth quarter came in at 6.8%, accelerating from the 6.7% rise registered in the third quarter but still the slowest quarterly growth since the global financial crisis, figures released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics said.

The world’s second largest economy slowed down from 6.9% in 2015.

Its economy size: $9.96 trillion

However, China has revised the 2015 figures on January 9 under which the size of the world’s second largest economy was officially stated to be 68.91 trillion yuan ($9.96 trillion) up 354.6 billion yuan from its preliminary figure.

In Dollar terms however, the figure was less comparitively as yuan continued to decline sharply since last year trading around 6.90 to US dollar.

The 6.7% was in the range of 6.5 to 7% official target fixed by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last year. Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed officials that the economy should not go down 6.5 %.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:37:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/China%E2%80%99s-economy-slows-down-to-6.7-%E2%80%94-lowest-in-26-years/article17066738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY