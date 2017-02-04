Business leaders meet Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump huddled with chief executives of major U.S. companies on Friday as the business community finds itself increasingly split over how to respond to his policies.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on Thursday quit the business leaders’ group, a panel selected by Mr. Trump in December, under pressure from activists over the executive order halting travel to the United States for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Executives from Ford Motor Co and Tesla Inc also criticised Mr. Trump’s travel ban, but other advisory group members, including General Motors Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co have not taken a position.

Mr. Trump previously met with executives from the U.S. pharmaceutical and auto industries as part of a push to step up U.S. job creation. U.S. companies of all political stripes want Mr. Trump to fulfill a campaign pledge to slash corporate taxes, but a schism has developed over how to do it. — Reuters