International

British ex-spy linked with Trump memo goes into hiding

Cars are parked outside an address which has been linked by local media to former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who has been named as the author of an intelligence dossier on United States President-elect Donald Trump, in Wokingham, in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2016. The charges in the memo include claims that Moscow has a video recording of Mr. Trump with prostitutes and damaging information about his business activities.

Cars are parked outside an address which has been linked by local media to former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who has been named as the author of an intelligence dossier on United States President-elect Donald Trump, in Wokingham, in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2016. The charges in the memo include claims that Moscow has a video recording of Mr. Trump with prostitutes and damaging information about his business activities.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dossier claims Russia has compromising material on the tycoon and its author Christopher Steele “is in fear of his life.”

A former British spy is “in fear of his life” and has gone into hiding after being publicly named as the author of a memo that claims Russia has compromising material on United States President-elect Donald Trump.

Christopher Steele, who runs a London-based intelligence firm, left his home in Berkshire, south-east England, earlier this week and had asked his neighbour to look after his cats, BBC reports.

Mr. Steele (52) has been widely named as the author of the memo, published in some U.S. media containing extensive allegations about Mr. Trump’s personal life and his campaign’s relationship with the Russian state. Mr. Trump has dismissed the claims as “fake news” and “phoney stuff.”

Trump video with harlots?

The allegations include claims that Moscow has a video recording of Mr. Trump with prostitutes and damaging information about his business activities.

According to BBC, Mr. Steele was reportedly “in fear of his life,” having spoken out about potential Russian involvement in Mr. Trump’s election.

Members of the intelligence community described the spook as “extremely, highly regarded” and was seen as “competent.”

Mr. Steele, who was initially named in the U.S., is a former member of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and a director of Orbis Business Intelligence, which describes itself as a leading corporate intelligence consultancy.

Founded in 2009 by former British intelligence professionals, the company based in Grosvenor Gardens in central London has a “global network” of experts and says it offers “strategic advice” as well as mounting “intelligence-gathering operations” and cross-border investigations.

Mr. Steele reportedly spent years under diplomatic cover working for MI6 in Russia and France, as well as at the Foreign Office in London.

He is reported to have supplied the Federal Bureau of Investigation with information on allegations of corruption at FIFA, football’s world governing body.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:25:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/British-ex-spy-linked-with-Trump-memo-goes-into-hiding/article17028981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY