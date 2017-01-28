International

British actor John Hurt, star of 'The Elephant Man', is no more

John Hurt was nominated for Oscar for his role in 'The Elephant Man' and his supporting role in 'Midnight Express'.

John Hurt was nominated for Oscar for his role in 'The Elephant Man' and his supporting role in 'Midnight Express'.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Hurt revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

John Hurt, the widely-admired Bafta winning English actor who’s known for his roles in Alien,The Elephant Man and Harry Potter died aged 77, a media report said.

Hurt’s agent, Charles McDonald, confirmed his death on Saturday, the BBC reported. Hurt was nominated for Oscar for his star turn in The Elephant Man and his supporting role in Midnight Express.

Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, the actor, who rose to fame playing flamboyant gay icon Quentin Crisp, died on Friday, McDonald said.

Hurt was given an all-clear in October 2015, but in 2016 he pulled out of play “The Entertainer” due to ill-health.

“Sir John decided not to perform as Billy Rice in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s production on the advice of his doctors,” McDonald said.

No cause of death was, however, immediately known.

“I can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it,” Hurt had told the Radio Times after the diagnosis.

Hurt had famously said: “We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly.”

Hollywood director Mel Brooks described Sir John as “cinematic immortality”, as tributes poured in for the star.

Brooks paid tribute to Sir John, who had starred in Brooks’ comedy Spaceballs, saying on Twitter: “No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably.”

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood said: “It was such an honour to have watched you work, sir.”

British actor Alfred Molina said Sir John was “a gloriously talented actor, one of the best, of this or any era.”

Hurt was born on January 22, 1940, in Chesterfield in Derbyshire. Over six decades, he appeared in more than 120 films as well as numerous stage and television roles.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 5:05:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/British-actor-John-Hurt-star-of-The-Elephant-Man-is-no-more/article17107595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY