Bodies of two Indians killed in Turkey attack reach India

A man places flowers at the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS

A man places flowers at the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS  

Khushi Shah and Abis Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners killed in Istanbul on New Year eve.

Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived here early on Wednesday. The flight carrying the bodies left Istanbul On Tuesday.

“The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at the Mumbai airport shortly after 5 a.m.,” said BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies.

While Rizvi’s body was taken to his home in suburban Bandra, Khushi’s body was flown to Vadodara for cremation, he said.

Khushi and Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

