Anti-Semitic crimes at all-time high in UK: report

Anti-Semitic hate crime in the United Kingdom increased by more than a third last year, with incidents now at a record high, a new report revealed on Thursday.

The report issued by the Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Semitism, recorded 1,309 incidents in 2016 — surpassing the previous high of 1,182 in 2014, the BBC reported. The CST said recorded incidents last year had increased by 36 per cent on 2015.

More than three-quarters of all recorded incidents took place in Greater London and Greater Manchester, where the two largest Jewish communities in the U.K. are located.

According to the report, there were 107 violent anti-Semitic assaults reported — the highest number since 2010; 287 anti-Semitic incidents involved social media; damage and desecration to Jewish property increased by a quarter — 81 recorded incidents; and 1,006 incidents of abusive behaviour, including verbal abuse, hate mail and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Anti-Semites “emboldened”

Mark Gardner, from the CST, said anti-Semites currently felt “emboldened”.

“Racists, including anti-Semites, feel emboldened, feel encouraged, at this moment in time, for a whole range of reasons, to come out with their hatred,” the BBC reported citing Mr. Gardner as saying. “They used to keep it under the ground. Now they’re coming out. A lid has been lifted off.”

The CST said a perceived increase in racism and xenophobia following Britain’s move to exit the European Union has contributed to the rise.