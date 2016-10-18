Amid losses, Trump steps up claims of ‘rigged polls’

Donald Trump has stepped up claims the presidential election will be rigged against him, as polls showed support slipping away from the Republican candidate only three weeks from the vote.

Mr. Trump fired off a series of erratic Twitter broadsides at his opponent Hillary Clinton and the media over the weekend as tensions mount ahead of the November 8 election.

“Polls close, but can you believe I lost large numbers of women voters based on made up events THAT NEVER HAPPENED. Media rigging election!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Some analysts have voiced fears that Mr. Trump’s repeated claims of fraud could spark violence from his supporters if he loses. After the first election debate, Mr. Trump said he would respect the election result. But he backtracked in an interview with The New York Times last month, saying, “We’re going to see what happens.” Mr. Trump’s running mate Mike Pence however sought to ease tensions, insisting his camp would accept defeat if that’s what voters decide.

Republican office bombed



Underscoring how divisive this election campaign has been, a Republican Party office in the southern State of North Carolina was fire-bombed overnight Sunday, with the message “Nazi Republicans leave town or else” sprayed on an adjacent building. No one was hurt in the attack, swiftly condemned by Mr. Clinton.

Two polls out on Sunday put Ms. Clinton ahead.

But they did so by vastly different numbers: an ABC News/ Washington Post survey had Ms. Clinton four points ahead while an NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll put her margin at 11 points. Adding to the polemic over Mr. Trump’s fraud claims, top advisor Rudy Giuliani told CNN on Sunday — without offering evidence — that Democratic districts are known for counting the votes of dead people. Ms. Clinton’s running mate Tim Kaine, interviewed on ABC, dismissed the claims.

Also, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has declared that he would no longer “defend” the party’s nominee, rebuked Mr. Trump over his comments questioning the validity of the election process.

”Our democracy relies on confidence in election results, and the speaker is fully confident the States will carry out this election with integrity,” his spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in a statement.