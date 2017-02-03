International

After Trump’s jibe, Arnold moots job swap

Looks like an Arnold vs Donald slugfest. After United States President Donald Trump took a swipe at the falling TV ratings of a reality show hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the ‘Terminator’ star gave it back, by saying “Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I’ll take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”   | Photo Credit: AFP

“Then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” tweets the ‘Terminator’ star.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has told Donald Trump that they should swap jobs so that “people can finally sleep comfortably again” after the United States President took a swipe at the falling TV ratings of a reality show hosted by the Hollywood action legend.

The 69-year-old Terminator star and former governor of California has replaced Mr. Trump as the host of what is now called ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice.’

During Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, an annual faith gathering of religious leaders and members of the Congress, Mr. Trump took a swipe at the Hollywood star, saying, “They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster.”

“And Mark [Burnett, the creator of Apprentice] will never, ever bet against Trump again,” the 70-year-old President said.

He then called on religious leaders to pray.

I pray for Arnold

“I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” said the President.

Mr. Schwarznegger shot back at the President with a clip posted on his Twitter account.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I’ll take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” Mr. Schwarznegger says in the clip.

Within hours, Mr. Schwarzenegger’s post had garnered thousands of retweets.

Mr. Trump, who remains a paid executive producer of ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice,’ is an avid tracker of Nielsen numbers and framed a Variety ratings chart from the first season of ‘The Apprentice’ and hung it in his Trump Tower office.

