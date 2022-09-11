9/11 memories still reverberate as U.S. marks 21st anniversary

We will never forget, we will never give up, says Biden

AP NEW YORK
September 11, 2022 21:47 IST

Floral tributes: Flowers and U.S. flags seen on the 9/11 Memorial in New York, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks of September 11, 2001.

Firefighter Jimmy Riches’ namesake nephew wasn’t born yet when his uncle died, but the boy took the podium to pay tribute to him. “You’re always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me,” he said after reading a portion of the nearly 3,000 victims’ names.

President Joe Biden took part in a sombre wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon and paid tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.

Mr. Biden noted that even after the United States had left Afghanistan that his administration continues to pursue those responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

Last month, Mr. Biden announced that the U.S. had killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who helped plot the September 11 attacks, in a clandestine operation.

“We will never forget, we will never give up,” Mr. Biden said. “Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States is without end.”

