91-year-old Holocaust survivor dies, months after Palestinian rocket strike

Mourners gather around the body of Naomi Pearlman, during her funeral in Ashkelon, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AP

A 91-year-old Israeli woman who was badly wounded by a Palestinian rocket attack last May died Sunday from complications from her injuries, her family said.

Naomi Pearlman, a Holocaust survivor originally from Poland, was injured when a rocket struck her home in the southern city of Ashkelon during last May’s war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The blast killed her Indian caregiver, and both of Pearlman’s legs were amputated after the blast.

Her son, Shuki, told the state-run Kan broadcaster that his mother had been hospitalized since the rocket attack.

“She survived the Holocaust, raised a wonderful family,” he said. “If there was anyone who deserved to be called the ultimate survivor, it was her.”


