9 killed in shootout between two tribal groups in Pakistan

16 May 2021 13:29 IST

At least nine people were killed and five others injured in an exchange of firing between two tribal groups in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to a media report on Sunday.

The shootout happened on Saturday between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity, ARY News reported.

Police said the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Tensions between the two groups spread fear and panic in the area.

A heavy contingent of police arrived in the area to defuse the tension.