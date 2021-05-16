International

9 killed in shootout between two tribal groups in Pakistan

At least nine people were killed and five others injured in an exchange of firing between two tribal groups in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to a media report on Sunday.

The shootout happened on Saturday between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity, ARY News reported.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between them over long-standing enmity.

Police said the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Tensions between the two groups spread fear and panic in the area.

A heavy contingent of police arrived in the area to defuse the tension.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2021 1:30:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/9-killed-in-shootout-between-two-tribal-groups-in-pakistan/article34570797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY