8 soldiers killed in Afghan suicide bombing

At least eight Afghan soldiers were killed in a suicide car bombing in the Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold, on Monday, a source said.
“A terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a security checkpoint in Toor Pul locality of Nad Ali district,” the source told Xinhua news agency.
He said that the bomber was killed on the spot and two security personnel were reported missing following the blast.
The targeted checkpoint is manned by the Afghan National Army and it was destroyed by the force of the explosion, the source added.
Provincial government spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the attack, saying “an investigation has been launched into the incident and information would be shared with media as appropriate”.
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
