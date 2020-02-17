International

8 killed in suicide attack in Quetta

At least eight people, including two police officers, were killed and several others wounded in a suicide blast on Monday in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The suicide attack took place in Quetta in Balochistan province, which remains rife with insurgent activity.

The young suicide bomber was trying to enter a religious rally but the police intercepted him at a security barrier. “As police were searching him, he detonated his vest, resulting in the killing of eight people while injuring 23 others,” , a police officer said.

