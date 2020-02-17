8 killed in suicide attack in Quetta

At least eight people, including two police officers, were killed and several others wounded in a suicide blast on Monday in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.
The suicide attack took place in Quetta in Balochistan province, which remains rife with insurgent activity.
The young suicide bomber was trying to enter a religious rally but the police intercepted him at a security barrier. “As police were searching him, he detonated his vest, resulting in the killing of eight people while injuring 23 others,” , a police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.