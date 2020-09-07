8 jailed for Khashoggi’s murder

A Saudi court on Monday overturned five death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in a final ruling that jailed eight defendants to between seven and 20 years, state media reported.
“Five of the convicts were given 20 years in prison and another three were jailed for 7-10 years,” the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a spokesman for the public prosecutor.
None of the defendants were named in what was described as the final court ruling on the killing which had sparked an international outcry.
The verdict came after Khashoggi’s sons said in May they had “pardoned” the killers. The family’s pardon spared the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the 2018 murder in a December court ruling, which was lambasted by human rights groups after two top aides to the crown prince were exonerated.
Khashoggi — a royal family insider turned critic — was killed in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
