8 injured after shooting in Baltimore

Three gunmen shot and wounded eight people including a 3-year-old girl on an east Baltimore street on Saturday night, police said, adding the suspects fled and the victims were all expected to survive. The shooting erupted outside some row-houses about 8-30 p.m. after the three armed men converged on the group from different points, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference.

Mr. Davis, who went to the scene, said the shooting was a premeditated act of retaliatory violence in response to a Labor Day weekend shooting in which a man was fatally shot and two women were wounded, one of them pregnant. He did not immediately explain how investigators believed the shootings were linked. Mr. Davis said the victims could have recognised the gunmen but authorities haven’t immediately been able to identify the suspects and were still searching for them hours afterwards.

According to the commissioner, one of the armed men emerged from an alley and two others ran down the street, stopping just short of the victims before they opened fire.